UFC 276 video: Watch Countdown to Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 276 fight week is here!

International Fight Week always includes a big pay-per-view, and 2022 is no exception. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against first-time challenger Jared Cannonier. The co-main event is a trilogy matchup between men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. Volkanovski is 2-0 against the Hawaiian great, but the second fight was very close and who knows how the trilogy will pan out?

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 276 video at the top of the page. In addition to the two title bouts, there’s a segment on the PPV main card opener between rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 276 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.