‘It’s a silly fight’ — Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya will ‘wipe the floor’ with Jared Cannonier

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker thinks Israel Adesanya’s next fight is a complete mismatch and that “The Last Stylebender” will “wipe the floor” with Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Hooker, who trains with Adesanya at City Kickboxing under renowned head coach Eugene Bareman, compared “The Killa Gorilla” to Adesanya’s previous opponent Paulo Costa, whom he dismantled and finished at UFC 253 in what was arguably his most impressive title defense to date.

“The Hangman” believes Adesanya could put on a similar performance on July 2. He claims Cannonier is a tailor-made matchup for him.

“I think it’s a silly fight, I think it’s another silly fight,” Hooker told The AllStar during a recent interview (h/t Low Kick MMA). “Yeah, I think it’s a silly fight. I think he’s (Israel Adesanya) gonna wipe the floor with him (Jared Cannonier). I think stylistically – I’m not being a d*ck, I said before the – everyone was saying, ‘Oh, Paulo Costa is really mean, he’s really duh duh duh, he hits really hard and he’s got big muscles.’ It’s the same sh*t, bro.”

“He’s just like a muscle-bound striker. Let’s be real about the situation like. Does he have takedowns? Not really. Does he have like good submissions – like a scrambling, wrestling game like, no, he doesn’t. He’s got to stand. He’s a muscle-bound striker. … Show me a muscle-bound striker that has ever done good against Israel.”

UFC 276, which features Adesanya vs. Cannonier as the main event, takes place July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.