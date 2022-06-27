Fights on Tap: Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller 2 among 15 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

International Fight Week is here! UFC 276 is days away, but before we get to that stacked pay-per-view event, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 15 fights this week, and a rematch between two legends has come together on days’ notice.

Jim Miller was scheduled to fight Bobby Green at UFC 276 on Saturday, but ‘King’ was forced to withdraw over undisclosed reasons. The UFC wasted no time finding a short-notice replacement for Miller, and he will now share the Octagon with a former opponent.

Enter Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone and Miller first met at UFC Fight Night 45, where ‘Cowboy’ finished ‘A-10’ with a head kick and punches in the second round. Cerrone defeated his next five opponents before being given a championship opportunity against then-champion Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 17 nearly seven years ago. He suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dos Anjos. In recent years, Cerrone has struggled as he is winless in his past six appearances. Miller has looked good as of late, finishing Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 40 and UFC Vegas 48, respectively.

UFC 276 — July 2

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Jim Miller — welterweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey — lightweight

First rep. by @Bendaman2001

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin — middleweight

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger — welterweight

First rep. by ESPN MMA

UFC 278 — August 20

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo — flyweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov — heavyweight

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon — lightweight

Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan — women’s bantamweight

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa — welterweight

UFC 279 — September 10

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson — women’s bantamweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă — women’s strawweight

First rep. by John Hyon Ko of The AllStar

Melissa Gatto vs. Gillian Robertson — women’s flyweight

First rep by. Diego Ribas of Ag. Fight

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani — middleweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — heavyweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 283 — July 22

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov — welterweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 6 (2022 Regular Season) — July 1

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young — women’s lightweight

First rep. by Marc Raimondi of ESPN

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 72 — July 23

Tomasz Romanowski vs. Andrzej Grzebyk — welterweight

Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight