Fights on Tap: Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller 2 among 15 UFC bouts announced

International Fight Week is here! UFC 276 is days away, but before we get to that stacked pay-per-view event, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 15 fights this week, and a rematch between two legends has come together on days’ notice.
Jim Miller was scheduled to fight Bobby Green at UFC 276 on Saturday, but ‘King’ was forced to withdraw over undisclosed reasons. The UFC wasted no time finding a short-notice replacement for Miller, and he will now share the Octagon with a former opponent.
Enter Donald Cerrone.
Cerrone and Miller first met at UFC Fight Night 45, where ‘Cowboy’ finished ‘A-10’ with a head kick and punches in the second round. Cerrone defeated his next five opponents before being given a championship opportunity against then-champion Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 17 nearly seven years ago. He suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dos Anjos. In recent years, Cerrone has struggled as he is winless in his past six appearances. Miller has looked good as of late, finishing Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 40 and UFC Vegas 48, respectively.
UFC 276 — July 2
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Jim Miller — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey — lightweight
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin — middleweight
Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger — welterweight
UFC 278 — August 20
Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo — flyweight
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov — heavyweight
Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon — lightweight
Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan — women’s bantamweight
AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa — welterweight
UFC 279 — September 10
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson — women’s bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă — women’s strawweight
Melissa Gatto vs. Gillian Robertson — women’s flyweight
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani — middleweight
Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — heavyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 283 — July 22
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov — welterweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 6 (2022 Regular Season) — July 1
Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young — women’s lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 72 — July 23
Tomasz Romanowski vs. Andrzej Grzebyk — welterweight
Patryk Kaczmarczyk vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight
