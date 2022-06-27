Video: Dan Hooker gets rough with Israel Adesanya in training, pummels him with ground & pound

Dan Hooker really knows how to pour it on in training.

“The Hangman” isn’t holding back or pulling any punches as he helps teammate Israel Adesanya aka “The Last Stylebender” prepare for his upcoming middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier on July 2.

Hooker, who trains with Adesanya at City Kickboxing in Auckland, NZ, appears to be helping Adesanya work on his ground-and-pound defense.

The UFC lightweight can be seen brutalizing Adesanya with ground strikes in a video uploaded to FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya’s official YouTube channel.

In the drill, Adesanya lets Hooker tee off on him at will. Of course, once they switch positions, the Nigerian-born New Zealander gets his own back in the latter half of the video.

Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Cannonier at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hooker, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since his TKO loss to Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 204. The UFC veteran is 1-4 in his last five fights and has slipped to #13 in the UFC lightweight rankings.