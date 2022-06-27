UFC 276 Picks & UFC Vegas 57 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ REACTIONS — 1:30

Overall, this 12-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions; one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan. POTN: Thiago Moisés, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Josh Parisian.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs Gamrot’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 25

At 2:36 — 12. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) DEF. Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

At 8:31 — 11. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) DEF. Neil Magny (26-8) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:58 of round two

At 11:20 — 10. Josh Parisian (15-5) DEF. Alan Baudot (8-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two

At 11:58 — 9. Thiago Moisés (16-6) DEF. Christos Giagos (19-10) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of the first round

At 12:48 — 8. Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) DEF. Nate Maness (14-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

At 16:15 — 7. Chris Curtis (29-8) DEF. Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 17:47 — 6. Carlos Ulberg (5-1) DEF. Tafon Nchukwi (6-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round

At 19:08 — 5. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10) DEF. TJ Brown (16-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 19:56 — 4. Sergey Morozov (18-5) DEF. Raulian Paiva (21-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 20:15 — 3. Cody Durden (13-4) DEF. JP Buys (9-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

At 20:55 — 2. Mario Bautista (10-2) DEF. Brian Kelleher (24-14) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round

At 22:01 — 1. Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4) DEF. Jinh Yu Frey (11-7) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ PICKS — 27:54

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC 276 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from the APEX Center, in Vegas, this Saturday, July 2nd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 2 — 10/7PM ETPT (8 Cares)

13. TITLE FIGHT #1 — UFC Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (22-1) vs. Jared Cannonier (15-5) — At 57:04, 2 Cares (But Split)

12. TITLE FIGHT #2/THE TRILOGY — UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) vs. Max Holloway (23-6) — At 52:58, 2 Cares

11. 185lbs: Sean Strickland (25-3) vs. Alex Pereira (5-1) — At 50:02, 2 Cares

10. (still an open slot today for a bout to be added to the card, on tapology)

9. 135lbs: Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. Sean O’Malley (15-1) — At 47:44, 2 Cares

UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (8 Cares)

8. 155lbs: Brad Riddell (10-2) vs. Jalin Turner (12-5) — At 46:20, 2 Cares

7. 170lbs: Robbie Lawler (29-15) vs. Bryan Barberena (17-8) — At 45:08, 2 Cares

6. 170lbs: Ian Garry (9-0) vs. Gabe Green (11-3) — At 39:55, 1 Care (Steph)

5. 170lbs: Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Jim Miller (34-16) — At 36:26, 1 Care (Steph)

4. 185lbs: Uriah Hall (17-10) vs. André Muniz (22-4) — At 34:34, 2 Cares

3. 125lbs: Jessica Eye (15-10) vs. Maycee Barber (10-2)

2. 185lbs: Brad Tavares (19-6) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (16-2)

1. 135lbs: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6)

