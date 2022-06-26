Fights off! Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate scrapped under mysterious circumstances

UFC 276’s status as a stacked card took a bit of a hit last night. During the UFC Vegas 57 broadcast it was revealed that the upcoming pay-per-view had a lost a bout featuring a former champion and recent title challenger.

A flyweight bout between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy had been scheduled for the main card of UFC 276. However, the UFC showed that the bout is no longer on the card. Strangely, there was no word on why the bout was removed.

There was also silence on whether the bout was being moved to another event of scrapped altogether. At this time of writing there are also no details about the cancellation on either Tate or Murphy’s social media accounts.

The fight was due to be Tate’s third contest since she came back from a retirement she announced in 2016. In her come back fight she TKO’d Marion Reneau. Last time out she lost a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira.

Before retiring Tate amassed a storied career with highlights that include lifting the Strikeforce bantamweight title in 2011 and the UFC bantamweight title in 2016.

Murphy is coming off a TKO loss to UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266 last September.

Prior to that loss Murphy had put together a five-fight winning streak with victories over Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi and Joanna Wood.

UFC 276 is scheduled for next weekend at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the event is UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who meets Jared Cannonier. The co-main has Adesanya’s training partner Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight belt against Max Holloway.

Also on the main card is Sean Strickland versus Alex Pereira (owner of two kickboxing wins over Adesanya) and Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley.