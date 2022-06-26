UFC Vegas 57: Mateusz Gamrot calls out ‘most brutal guy’ in the lightweight division

Matuesz Gamrot scored the biggest win of his career last night in the main event of UFC Vegas 57. The former KSW champ took a unanimous decision over Arman Tsarukyan and earned a Fight of the Night bonus for his troubles.

After the exciting win Gamrot made it clear who he wants to fight next. And it seems like he wants another banger and another shot at a Fight of the Night bonus.

“I am ready for fucking every single guy in the division,” Gamrot said (ht MMA Fighting). “In the future, I will be a champion for sure. I want to fight with Justin Gaethje. Justin Gaethje’s the most brutal guy in the division. I want to fight next with him.”

Gaethje last appeared at UFC 274 in May. At that event he lost a chance to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title, getting submitted by Charles Oliveira in the first round.

Gaethje, a former WSOF champion, earned his title shot (his second in the UFC) with a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November. In 2020 he lost to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, by submission, at UFC 254.

Gaethje has been with the UFC since 2017 and has notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza.

Gamrot has only been with the UFC since 2020. He came to the promotion with an impressive 17-0 (1 NC) record with a career spent mostly in Poland’s KSW organization. With that promotion Gamrot won the lightweight and featherweight titles.

He was upset in his UFC debut with a split decision loss to Guram Kutateladze. He rebounded from that disappointment, though, and finished Scott Holtzman (KO), Jeremy Stephens (submission) and Carlos Diego Ferreira (TKO).