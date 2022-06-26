UFC Vegas 57 video highlights: Mateusz Gamrot bests Arman Tsarukyan in all-action thriller

Mateusz Gamrot won a unanimous decision over Arman Tsarukyan in one of the best fights of the year at UFC Vegas 57 this past Saturday.

Gamrot vs. Tsarukyan was all gas, no breaks. The first round saw Gamrot and Tsarukyan go for takedown attempts immediately, but both men had superb defense and would not go down easily. When the fight got to the ground, the scrambles were unreal. In the striking, Tsarukyan found success with kicks to the body and was scoring the more impactful shots throughout the round. The second round was similar, as Tsarukyan kept finding a home for those kicks to the body, but was having some trouble getting Gamrot down to the ground. It was clear Tsarukyan was getting the better of Gamrot in the opening rounds, but that would change as the fight went on.

Gamrot would hit a few takedowns on Tsarukyan in the third, but the Armenian-born talent would not be kept down for too long. When they returned to their feet, both men would exchange strikes, but it was Tsarukyan who was landing more. He hit a nice spinning back to the body, too. The fourth round had a near-fight ending moment when Tsarukyan dropped Gamrot with a spinning backfist, but the Polish star recovered quickly and went for a takedown. He got another one, and started searching for a submission on Tsarukyan but time ran out. Gamrot closed out the fifth and final round with solid strikes and takedowns (though he was reversed on the last one) and we awaited the decision from the judges. Gamrot swept the judges scorecards, winning by unanimous decision. The former KSW champion acknowledged how tough the fight was during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

“This was a very tough fight,” said Gamrot. “Arman is a high-level guy, we are the new generation. I wish all the best [for] Arman. I hope we train in the future.”

“In the future, I will be the champion for sure.”

As for his next fight, Gamrot was quick to call out the ‘most brutal guy in the division’: Justin Gaethje.

This didn't result in a takedown for Gamrot #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/htLSpY4qSI — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022