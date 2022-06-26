‘So damn fun’ - Pros react to Gamrot’s exciting win over Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57

In an exciting, back-and-forth match, Mateusz Gamrot continues to rise towards title contention after defeating Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 57. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.
LETS GO ARMAN MY BROTHER!!! #UFCVegas57— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) June 26, 2022
Idk I got arman winning dominantly— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022
Have fun @gamer_mma @ufc @UFCEurope— Marcin Held (@MarcinHeld) June 26, 2022
Holy crap these scrambles! #UFCVegas57— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2022
WOAHHHHH. A1 takedown defense from Arman #UFCVegas57— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 26, 2022
Man this is what I’m talking about fight of the night already. @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 26, 2022
That round was like watching a really good action movie that’s also telling a great story!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) June 26, 2022
Gamrots overhand has been landing he needs to throw it more— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022
This main event is some high level s*!$t @ufc scramble mania— Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) June 26, 2022
Great technical fight !!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 26, 2022
High level fight. What a display #UFCvegas57— QuakeRiddell (@bradquakeriddel) June 26, 2022
This fight is so damn fun. My goodness. #UFCVegas57— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 26, 2022
Incredible display of mma here #UFCVegas57— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) June 26, 2022
I want watch 5 more rounds.— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 26, 2022
What a great fight, wow
Great matchmaking @seanshelby
That was an insane display of martial arts— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 26, 2022
Wowww!! What a absolute WAR happy I stayed up for this fight Respect both these Warriors @ufc #UFCVegas57— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 26, 2022
Very good fight in the main event . I didn’t know either of these guys before the fight . I know both now . Well done gentlemen . Prob a split ! #UFCVegas57— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022
Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring.— Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) June 26, 2022
both left it all in there arman is still gonna be champ one day— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022
Loading comments...