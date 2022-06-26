 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Flawless performance’ - Twitter reacts to Rakhmonov’s submission of Magny at UFC Vegas 57

Shavkat Rakhmonov tapped out Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57. On Twitter, fighters and pundits reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted Neil Magny at UFC Vega 57.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Still undefeated and with no decisions on his record, Shavkat Rakhmonov scored another dominant victory at UFC Vegas 57. This time around, the rising welterweight outgrappled veteran Neil Magny and scored a submission finish by guillotine choke late into the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

