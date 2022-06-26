‘Flawless performance’ - Twitter reacts to Rakhmonov’s submission of Magny at UFC Vegas 57

Still undefeated and with no decisions on his record, Shavkat Rakhmonov scored another dominant victory at UFC Vegas 57. This time around, the rising welterweight outgrappled veteran Neil Magny and scored a submission finish by guillotine choke late into the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

This is gonna be a good one. Excited to see this new kid fight. Magny is the real test for anyone looking to make a name in the division #UFCVegas57 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 26, 2022

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov up next. Excited to see if Rakhmonov, one of the top prospects at 170, can take the next step toward contention. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) June 26, 2022

That round was very one sided — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

Rahkmonov is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

Magny said get TF out of here ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

Rakhmonov taps Magny!



Prediction: He'll be fighting for a title within a year.



#UFCVegas57 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 26, 2022

Wow 2 seconds ! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov is for real . I was shocked how good he was in all positions when training with ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022