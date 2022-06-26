UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Mookie Alexander. We recorded for you on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ 12-bout Fight Night event, which took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this 12-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions; one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan. POTN: Thiago Moisés, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Josh Parisian.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs Gamrot’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 25

12. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) DEF. Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

11. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) DEF. Neil Magny (26-8) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:58 of round two

10. Josh Parisian (15-5) DEF. Alan Baudot (8-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two

9. Thiago Moisés (16-6) DEF. Christos Giagos (19-10) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of the first round

8. Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0) DEF. Nate Maness (14-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

7. Chris Curtis (29-8) DEF. Rodolfo Vieira (8-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Carlos Ulberg (5-1) DEF. Tafon Nchukwi (6-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round

5. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10) DEF. TJ Brown (16-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Sergey Morozov (18-5) DEF. Raulian Paiva (21-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Cody Durden (13-4) DEF. JP Buys (9-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

2. Mario Bautista (10-2) DEF. Brian Kelleher (24-14) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round

1. Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4) DEF. Jinh Yu Frey (11-7) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Mookie - @MookieAlexander; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our wide variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next week, on Saturday, July 2nd, for UFC 276: ADESANYA VS CANNONIER - UFC Middleweight Championship, PLUS: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 - UFC Featherweight Championship: