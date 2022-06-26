Grappling Report: Final ADCC trials event comes to a conclusion

It’s been a long road to get here but the seventh and final ADCC trials event has been completed and another batch of elite grapplers have earned their place at the world championships later this year. Due to the recent pandemic, the trials took place on a much shorter timescale than they normally would have and the eighth edition was cancelled. As a result, this last event was the only Asia and Oceania trial conducted for ADCC 2022.

There were predictable winners like Jeremy Skinner at 66kg and Kenta Iwamoto at 77kg but surprises were abound. Many could’ve predicted B-Team’s Izaak Michell would’ve won a place , but nobody thought it would be at 99kg. Meanwhile, Roberto Frias won at 88kg and Josh Saunders won at over 99kg. The over 60kg women’s division was won by Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths, and Adele Fornarino pulled off a huge upset to win the under 60kg division.

Stevie Ray lands unique submission against Anthony Pettis at PFL 5

The 2022 PFL season has been bigger than ever before as the promotion has managed to attract more and more big names to their roster as time has gone on. When Anthony Pettis was announced as a new face in the promotion’s Lightweight division, naturally he was expected to make an impact and at least be able to challenge for the promotion’s million-dollar prize in the end of year PFL play-offs.

Although Pettis lost both of his fights in the 2021 season, he started out 2022 strong by submitting Myles Price in the first round. In a make-or-break match against UFC veteran Stevie Ray at PFL 5 and fans were treated to an incredibly rare sight. Ray managed to lock up a body-triangle against Pettis and as he escaped back to full-guard, Ray switched his grips in order to apply pressure to Pettis’ ribs, neck, and spine in order to force the tap.

Garry Tonon moves down to 66kg for ADCC 2022

With all of the trials events done, the only thing left is for the brains behind ADCC to announce the small number of remaining invites. That won’t be happening in the 66kg division however, as the final spot has been taken up by Garry Tonon. He was originally scheduled to compete at 77kg and was the bronze medallist in the division in 2019, but will now be dropping down to a lighter weight than he’s ever competed at before.

With Tonon moving down to 66kg, New Wave Jiu-Jitsu now have at least one competitor in every male division at the event. Oliver Taza won a place at 77kg, Giancarlo Bodoni did the same at 88kg, as did Luke Griffith and Daniel Manasoiu at under and over 99kg respectively. Meanwhile, Nicholas Meregali was invited to compete at 99kg and Gordon Ryan will be in the over 99kg division before he challenges Andre Galvao for the superfight title.

Full lineup announced for UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2

UFC Fight Pass will continue it’s foray into original grappling content too, with the second edition of the Fight Pass Invitational due to take place on July 3rd. The event will feature four teams of elite grapplers representing different regional MMA promotions competing for a $25,000 grand prize. The team’s will be led by UFC veterans Urijah Faber, Anthony Pettis, James Krause, and Jorge Masvidal.

That’s not all though, as each of these men will have several experts on their side. MMA veterans like Song Yadong, Joe Solecki, and Enrico Cocco will be making an appearance with and against phenomenal BJJ black belts like Craig Jones, Oliver Taza, and Giancarlo Bodoni. There will also be an even wider variety of grappling styles with 10th Planet black belts PJ Barch and Kyle Boehm competing alongside three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal.

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

Three Loop Choke variations

Mobility drills

Side control to Bollinger Necktie

Meme of the Week