Kayla Harrison gets new opponent for PFL 2022 regular season finale

There’s a late switch to the PFL 2022, Week 6 main event.

ESPN first reported that former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd is injured and out of her scheduled matchup with two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, and has been replaced by Kaitlin Young.

Young (12-12-1) is coming off a loss to Budd last October, and was only listed as an alternate for this year’s PFL regular season. Her only win under the PFL banner in three fights was a decision over Cindy Dandois.

Harrison (13-0) dominated Marina Mokhnatkina in her regular season debut, but in a rarity she was unable to get the finish. The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist has been several levels above her MMA competition, and she’s obviously going to be a monstrous favorite over Young.

Budd can actually still make the playoffs even with her loss to Genah Fabian, as she was awarded three points for Fabian’s weight miss. Not likely but not impossible, either.

The PFL 2022 regular season finale takes place in Atlanta, GA on Friday, July 1st on ESPN and ESPN+.