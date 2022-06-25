'See you soon' - Twitter reacts to Johnny Eblen's dominant win over Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282

In a surprising outcome, Johnny Eblen managed to dominate Gegard Mousasi for five rounds and score a clean unanimous decision at Bellator 282. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to main event.
I can’t remember Mousasi ever leaving his chin up in the air so much before! #Bellator282— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 25, 2022
Mousasi looks bad tonight.— Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) June 25, 2022
But Eblen also looks really good. Definitely came in here looking to make the most of the opportunity.
Is Johnny Eblen about to topple the great Gegard Mousasi?? And new?#Bellator282— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) June 25, 2022
185 #iseeyousoonboi— Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) June 25, 2022
And new @JB_NZ_201 congrats! @AmericanTopTeam strikes again! https://t.co/USDaddwxsO— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 25, 2022
Wow. Johnny Eblen sweep Gegard Mousasi 50-45 x 3 to become the new Bellator 185 champ.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 25, 2022
Congrats to Johnny Eblen on a great fight! And New #Bellator282— Logan Storley (@storleystorm) June 25, 2022
Johnny Eblen has arrived. He told us not to be surprised when he won dominantly, but dammit I still am. Impressive. #Bellator282 https://t.co/KPCcILgP07— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 25, 2022
