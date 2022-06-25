UFC Vegas 57: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot betting odds

We are back at the APEX facility tonight for UFC Vegas 57, with top-15 lightweights sitting atop the main card. The UFC’s #11 ranked 155-pounder, Arman Tsarukyan, will rumble with the #12 ranked, Mateusz Gamrot, in a scheduled five-round affair. Before that, though, let’s go have a look at the betting odds.

The oddsmakers are comfortably siding with the 18-2 Tsarukyan to get the job done against Gamrot tonight. Arman is being offered up with strongly favored odds of -260, and a $100 bet at that line stands to see a total return of $138.46. That leaves the 20-1 Mateusz in the underdog slot, and his moneyline is currently available around the +220 mark. A successful $100 wager on Gamrot would see a complete payout of $320.

The bookies are torn on whether or not the UFC Vegas 57 main event will be lasting all 25-minutes. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ ranges from -105 to -125, while the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option is up for grabs from +100 to -125.

After falling short in a unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut, Tsarukyan has won five straight, and has knocked out his past two opponents. So thus far, Arman has been involved in a UFC finish 33.3% of the time. As for the former KSW champion in Gamrot, he dropped a split decision to Guram Kutateladze in his promotional debut, but has since finished his last three opponents. That means he’s been part of a UFC finish 75% of the time. Both men are hard to kill, so it’s no wonder the inside the distance propositions are overlapping.

