UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this final card of June is a lightweight bout between top-15 contenders Arman Tsarukyan and former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot. Both men lost their respective UFC debuts but have run the table since then. In the co-main, undefeated welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmanov battles longtime mainstay Neil Magny.

This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show starting essentially at a PPV time. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey