PFL 2022 regular season, Week 5: Cappelozza vs. Scheffel results and discussion

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League continues!

Week 5 of the regular season happens tonight (Jun 24) in Atlanta, GA and features a main event between 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel. In the co-main event, former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis takes on fellow UFC veteran Stevie Ray.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 5 is about the featherweights and heavyweights but also the lightweight Pettis vs. Ray bout, and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. This is the second and final regular season matchup for almost all of these fighters so playoff spots are on the line. A hell of a lot of this card got reworked so some of the fighters you see on this show weren’t even in the PFL tournament to start this regular season. The prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 8 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves

Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson

Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes

Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic

Standings