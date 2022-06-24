Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is back at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for a stacked night of fights.

In the main event of Bellator 282, reigning middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi takes on the undefeated Johnny Eblen. The Bellator bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals also wrap up with Danny Sabatello against Leandro Higo in the co-main, preceded by Magomed Magomedov against Enrique Barzola. The winner of Sabatello-Higo takes on Juan Archuleta in the semifinals, while the Magomedov-Barzola winner gets Patchy Mix next. As a reminder, all tournament bouts are five rounds.

Bellator 282 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen

Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello

Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card (Online at 6 p.m. ET)

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammed Abdullah

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca

Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

Fabio Aguiar vs. Aaron Jeffery