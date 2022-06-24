UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in their APEX facility this weekend with a card filled with fighters who are looking to make a name for themselves in the Octagon. There’s also a couple of veterans on the card eager to show they’re not ready to be surpassed by a younger crop of talent just yet.

The main event is Russian-Armenia Arman Tsarukyan vs. Polish former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot. Each man has just one loss in the UFC, which both suffered in their first Octagon appearance. Tsarukyan’s loss came against Islam Mackhachev in 2019. Gamrot’s was against Guram Kutateladze in 2020.

The co-main event is wily vet Neil Magny versus the impressive looking Kazakh fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov. The main card also has Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos, Umar Nurmagomedov (cousin of Khabib) vs. Nate Maness and Chris Curtis vs. BJJ ace Rodolfo Vieira.

The prelims are headlined by light heavyweights Tafon Nchukwi and Carlos Ulberg. There’s also an appearance by Brian Kelleher, who takes on Mario Bautista. Former Invicta champion Jinh Yu Frey opens the show against Vanessa Demopoulos.

Before these fights happen, though, the fighters need to make it past the dreaded scales.

You can watch the weigh-ins right here with video provided by MMA Underground. The action begins at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (10PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Prelim card (7PM ET on ESPN2/ESPN+):

Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg

Featherweight: TJ Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. JP Buys

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Brian Kelleher

Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulos