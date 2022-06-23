Ice Wars returns - Hockey fight promotion gearing up for August event

The spiritual successor to one-off mid-2000s event ‘Battle of the Hockey Enforcers’, Ice Wars International is set to return to action this August, for their second iPPV event. The promotion debuted earlier this year, back in May, with a 10-fight card, featuring a 1-night 8-man heavyweight tournament for the title of ‘King of the Rink’. ‘Diamond Hands’ Daniel Amesbury walked away the night’s big winner.

This strange hybrid fight-sport is setting up their return to the River Cree Resort & Casino in Edmonton, Ontario, Canada, for August 6th—broadcast live on Fite.TV. This time around, the promotion will feature their newly formed ‘Crusierweight division’, with fighters weighing between 175-205 lbs. A press release from Fite.TV, on behalf of the promotion, did not give any details on participating athletes for the second Ice Wars show, but did say that the card is expected to contain 15 bouts—after a 10-fight card for the debut show.

“One value that I will never compromise is loyalty,” Promotion president AJ Galante said via press release. “The River Cree never blinked when we wanted to bring our first event there. They were beyond welcoming and accommodating. It’s easy to jump on a bandwagon when things look like they are trending in a positive direction, but the River Cree Resort & Casino has a special place in my heart as well as the hearts of our organization who have worked hard to get this sport off the ground.”

Ice Wars bouts consist of two one-minute rounds, with competitors sporting MMA gloves while otherwise dressed in full hockey gear, including helmets and skates. The second Ice wars show is expected to boast a new point-scoring system for a more transparent judging process.

This carnival-pugilism variation is the brainchild of AJ Galante former GM of the short-lived Danbury Trashers UHL team. AJ is the son of disgraced waste disposal management mogul James Galante, who served seven years in prison between 2008-2014 on a variety of racketeering, wire fraud and tax evasion charges. James Galante is alleged to have ties to the Genovese crime family.