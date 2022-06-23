Jorge Masvidal responds to ‘f-cking hooligan’ Leon Edwards, accepts title fight offer

Jorge Masvidal might be 0-2 in UFC title fights, but ‘Gamebred’ wouldn’t say no to a third crack at the welterweight title should Leon Edwards defeat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards would love his first title defense to be against Masvidal despite his disdain toward the ‘BMF’ champ, and Masvidal would be more than happy to take ‘Rocky’ up on his offer.

Masvidal responded to Edwards during a recent episode of Blockasset’s BLOCKPARTY podcast, and the 37-year-old didn’t hold back.

“That’s another intangible thing. Am I gonna say no to fighting for the title? Like, hell no,” Masvidal, who sucker-punched Edwards backstage at London’s O2 Arena in 2019, said (h/t MMA News). “I’ll get my ass in shape and get ready for this f*ckin’ hooligan, and give it all I’ve got to break his face… It’s a lot of tangibles, a lot of things that could happen. I could be getting myself ready for number 10 of the world and all of a sudden fighting for a world championship.”

“Remember, I’m Jorge Masvidal,” he added. “I’m the same guy who took that world championship fight on six days’ notice in the middle of the corona pandemic, flew all the way across the world to throw down in that fight,” added Masvidal. “I’m gonna go with the best option all the time.”

Yes, Masvidal did accept the Kamaru Usman fight on six days’ notice, but he lost via unanimous decision. In the rematch, he was knocked out cold. The Miamian hasn’t won a fight since he battered Nate Diaz to win the BMF title in 2019. That was almost three years ago.

Edwards, on the other hand, has won his last nine fights in a row and will look to become the second British champion in UFC history when he takes on Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 278 on Aug. 20 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.