Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden

It’s official: US YouTube sensation Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on Aug. 6 to take on UK reality TV star Tommy Fury at a Showtime Sports event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Paul, who gave Fury a 24-hour ultimatum, confirmed the matchup via Twitter. Amanda Serrano will also feature on the card against Argentina’s Brenda Carabajal.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

“Okay people he grew a set over night,” Paul (5-0 boxing) Tweeted. “It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.”

Paul last fought in Dec. 2021 when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round. Before that, the YouTuber-turned-boxer beat ‘T-Wood’ via split decision. His next fight will mark his first test against a professional boxer.

Tommy Fury, half-brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is 8-0 in the boxing ring with four stoppage victories. The 23-year-old Love Island star last fought at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. He comfortably beat Daniel Bocianski on points.

Tickets for Showtime: Paul vs. Fury go on sale next Wednesday, June 29.