Jake Paul to fight on August 6th? Influencer rails against ‘scared’ Tommy Fury in explicit video

Jake Paul has been relatively quiet for most of 2022. However, the influencer and hobby-boxer seems primed to hog the spotlight in combat sports again this summer.

The 5-0 pro boxer went public with an ultimatum for Tommy Fury today, telling his rival to hurry up and sign the bout agreement for their fight. In a tweet Paul suggested that he had agreed to both a $2 million purse for Fury and VADA drug testing.

Paul also blamed Fury’s father John Fury for trying to nix the fight. “You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again,” he wrote.

Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?



We’ve given you everything you asked for



$2M purse ✅

VADA testing ✅

Tampon’s ✅



You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2022

Paul and Fury were slated to meet last December. However, the British boxer/reality star pulled out of the bout due to an injury. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley took the fight and lost via KO.

Fury returned to the ring in April, beating Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. That win took Fury to 8-0 as a pro.

Paul followed up this tweet with a video in which he railed against Fury and his family.

“What’s the excuse? ‘Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight,’” Paul said (ht MMA Fighting). “Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years. You’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal. He’s not allowed in. When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson [Fury] or your dad were there with you in your U.S. debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you? That doesn’t make any f****** sense.

“You’re scared. You claim you’re a professional boxer but you don’t want to make the fight with me? Who you’ve talked so much s*** about? Who you say you will spark? Who you say I’m nothing compared to you? Where’s all that s*** talk now, Tommy? You’re a f****** atypical professional boxer who doesn’t want to actually make this fight f****** happen. This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and you’re fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can’t believe how f****** stupid you are. F****** idiot.”

It didn’t take Fury long to respond to that message.

The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who https://t.co/bt6CL24HNh — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) June 22, 2022

Fury claimed online that “the fight is on” and that it will go down on August 6. “Forget a team or any other bullshit,” he wrote. “I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing... you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk.”

Paul got his feet wet with pro boxing back in 2020, when he TKO’d fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s fight with KSI.

Later that year Paul broke the internet by brutally KOing former NBA player Nate Robinson at Triller’s Roy Jones Jr. vs. Mike Tyson event. Next up he TKO’d former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren.

That set-up his first fight with Woodley, which ended in a split decision win. The KO over Woodley in the rematch pushed Paul’s record to 5-0.

Paul’s bout with Fury is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.