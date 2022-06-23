The UFC is back with a decent quality Fight Night this week. It may not quite have as much curb appeal as last weeks card, but the main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot has the looks of a high level wrestling and grappling battle. Neil Magny looks to stand strong in his welterweight gatekeeper role against Shavkat Rakhmonov. And Chris Curtis returns to action against BJJ legend Rodolfo Vieira.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 57 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot — At 3:50, Odds 20:11, Picks, Both: Tsarukyan

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — At 23:00, Odds 35:38, Picks, Zane: Rakhmonov, Connor: Magny

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot — At 36:56, Odds 41:36, Picks, Zane: Parisian, Connor: Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos — At 41:49, Odds 47:36, Picks, Both: Moises

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov — At 49:15, Odds 56:18, Picks, Both: Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira — At 59:06, Odds 1:10:30, Picks, Both: Curtis

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi — At 1:21, Odds 14:18, Picks, Both: Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown — At 15:57, Odds 26:05, Picks, Both: Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov — At 27:36, Odds 36:45, Picks, Both: Paiva

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden — At 37:16, Odds 42:05, Picks, Both: Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista — At 42:59, Odds 53:52, Picks, Both: Kelleher

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey — At 54:35, Odds 59:03, Picks, Both: Frey

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for 'Kattar vs. Ige'... Standings for our last event, UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett — Zane went 7/13, while Connor went 6/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 629/980 and Connor is now 594/980.

