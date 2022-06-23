UFC Vegas 57 preview: Can Carlos Ulberg keep his model looks intact?

Fresh off a dynamite Fight Night in Austin, the UFC returns to Las Vegas. Given the fantastic fights that seem to dominate the cards that take place in front of a live audience, one can’t help but feel a bit down the action is going back to the isolation created by the APEX.

I understand there are some fighters who prefer the APEX, but the overall action is so much better when the fighters can feed off the energy created by the fans in the arena. Thus, while I like the possibility of violence for these prelims on paper better than I did the prelims for UFC Austin, I don’t see a strong likelihood of a repeat performance from last week. Then again, last week set a high bar. In other words, if the action this week is a rung or two lower than what was achieved at UFC Austin, UFC Vegas 57 will be well worth watching.