UFC Austin medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among 6 fighters facing indefinite suspensions

Josh Emmett is one of six fighters facing some time away from the Octagon after UFC Austin this past Saturday.
Emmett earned a split decision over Calvin Kattar but sustained a ton of damage around his left eye. There was severe swelling and small cuts, which was likely why he was given an indefinite medical suspension from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) on Tuesday.
The five other fighters who received indefinite medical suspensions were Tim Means, Albert Duraev, Julian Marquez, Deron Winn and Kyle Daukaus. The TDLR provided no further details, so the reasons for these suspensions (ex. potential injury) are unknown. It should be noted that Duraev and Winn suffered eye injuries in their fights against Joaquin Buckley and Phil Hawes, respectively. An update on Duraev has not been shared, but Winn already revealed he would be undergoing surgery for a broken orbital bone.
The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Nolan King of MMA Junkie):
Josh Emmett: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days
Calvin Kattar: 15 days
Kevin Holland: Seven days
Tim Means: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 30 days
Joaquin Buckley: 30 days
Albert Duraev: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days
Damir Ismagulov: Nine days
Guram Kutateladze: 30 days
Gregory Rodrigues: Seven days
Julian Marquez: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 60 days
Adrian Yanez: 14 days
Tony Kelley: 14 days
Natalia Silva: Nine days
Jasmine Jasudavicius: Nine days
Jeremiah Wells: Seven days
Court McGee: 60 days
Ricardo Ramos: Nine days
Danny Chavez: 60 days
Maria Oliveira: Nine days
Gloria de Paula: Nine days
Cody Stamann: Seven days
Eddie Wineland: 30 days
Phil Hawes: Seven days
Deron Winn: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days
Roman Dolidze: Seven days
Kyle Daukaus: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physical with a minimum of 45 days
