UFC Austin medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among 6 fighters facing indefinite suspensions

Josh Emmett is one of six fighters facing some time away from the Octagon after UFC Austin this past Saturday.

Emmett earned a split decision over Calvin Kattar but sustained a ton of damage around his left eye. There was severe swelling and small cuts, which was likely why he was given an indefinite medical suspension from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) on Tuesday.

The five other fighters who received indefinite medical suspensions were Tim Means, Albert Duraev, Julian Marquez, Deron Winn and Kyle Daukaus. The TDLR provided no further details, so the reasons for these suspensions (ex. potential injury) are unknown. It should be noted that Duraev and Winn suffered eye injuries in their fights against Joaquin Buckley and Phil Hawes, respectively. An update on Duraev has not been shared, but Winn already revealed he would be undergoing surgery for a broken orbital bone.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Nolan King of MMA Junkie):

Josh Emmett: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days

Calvin Kattar: 15 days

Kevin Holland: Seven days

Tim Means: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 30 days

Joaquin Buckley: 30 days

Albert Duraev: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days

Damir Ismagulov: Nine days

Guram Kutateladze: 30 days

Gregory Rodrigues: Seven days

Julian Marquez: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 60 days

Adrian Yanez: 14 days

Tony Kelley: 14 days

Natalia Silva: Nine days

Jasmine Jasudavicius: Nine days

Jeremiah Wells: Seven days

Court McGee: 60 days

Ricardo Ramos: Nine days

Danny Chavez: 60 days

Maria Oliveira: Nine days

Gloria de Paula: Nine days

Cody Stamann: Seven days

Eddie Wineland: 30 days

Phil Hawes: Seven days

Deron Winn: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days

Roman Dolidze: Seven days

Kyle Daukaus: Indefinite suspension until cleared by a physical with a minimum of 45 days