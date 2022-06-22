UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card

The UFC is going to Salt Lake City, Utah for the first time since 2016, and for only the second time overall. On August 20th, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision back in December 2015, but Edwards hasn’t lost since then and is finally getting his first UFC title shot.

Also official for the card is a bantamweight top contender bout between legendary former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. I’d like to think it’s a title eliminator but you never really know. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold takes on Paulo Costa in Rockhold’s first fight since 2019. Also watch out for heavyweight prospect Alexandr Romanov getting a step up in competition against Marcin Tybura.

No bout order is set but here are the 12 fights confirmed for UFC 278:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana