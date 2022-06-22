‘I’m taking him out’ — Logan Paul promises to end Paddy Pimblett’s UFC hype train

Logan Paul still has his sights set on a fight with Paddy Pimblett despite a promising career in the WWE.

The YouTuber, boxer, wrestler, and now-aspiring MMA fighter issued a warning to Pimblett during a recent appearance on The True Geordie podcast.

Paul, who believes he and Pimblett are on similar career trajectories, promised to end ‘Paddy The Baddy’s’ UFC hype train with an upkick to the face.

“I’m taking out Paddy The Baddy dude, I’m taking him out,” Paul said (h/t Harry Davies of The Mirror) before describing the finish.

Although Paul is hopeful about signing with the UFC in the future, the 27-year-old has to be careful not to upset the boss. Paul revealed he might have p-ssed off Dana White after including the UFC president in a commercial for his Prime energy drink.

”I think I texted him about something, we kind of f***ed Dana over a little bit, we didn’t f*** him over but I did him a little dirty and he might be upset with me,” Paul said. “The bald video with me and KSI, the scene where me and him where sitting down we cut to Dana White.”

“The joke was we are trying to be successful, because all bald people are successful. The joke was that Dana’s bald, he’s successful and then he goes ‘I think you’ve got it figured out’ but we shoot that separately. So Dana didn’t know what context that was going to be in.

“We were poking fun at him being bald and successful, but it was used in a Prime commercial that’s the only thing. Maybe he’s upset about it I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t give a f*** and I’m overthinking which I often do.”

Paul was last seen in action at WrestleMania 38 where he wowed fans in a tag-team match between himself and The Miz versus The Mysterios.

Pimblett (2-0 UFC, 18-3 MMA) will return to the Octagon to take on Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at UFC Fight Night 208 at The O2 Arena in London, England. He thinks he would submit Paul “quite easily”.