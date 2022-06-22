‘I will fight for free’ — Jake Paul offers to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC

Jake Paul is willing to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC for free, but under one — or two — conditions: The UFC increases fighter pay and offers healthcare across the board.

Paul made the offer following Diaz’s latest request to be released from the UFC where the Californian teased a switch to boxing.

Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



“Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free,” Paul, who is 5-0 in boxing, Tweeted in response to Diaz.

Paul’s comments come after UFC president Dana White agreed that Diaz “probably should go on and fight Paul” in boxing.

Note that Paul has agreed to fight Diaz in MMA, not boxing. But it’s unlikely White would consider the matchup in the UFC let alone agree to the aforementioned terms on healthcare and fighter pay. It’s also highly unlikely White would enter negotiations with a YouTuber who wrote a diss track about him.

25-year-old Paul is also interested in a boxing match with former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and is confident the fight gets made by the end of the year.

Paul last fought under the SHOWTIME banner in 2021 where he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round.