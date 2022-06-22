White says Alex Volkanovski ‘can do whatever he wants,’ open to UFC lightweight title fight next

Dana White is on board with the idea of Alexander Volkanovski moving up in weight to fight for a second UFC world title.

White said Volkanovski could effectively “do whatever he wants” if he defeats Max Holloway at UFC 276, leaving the door open for a possible super-fight against uncrowned lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira.

“So, Volkanovski is one of those guys who has earned the respect of everybody, I would say, by now. You know, he’s got this Holloway fight that probably makes sense for him to do this and put this behind him,” White told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis during a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “Then you don’t have to hear about it anymore, and that guy can do whatever he wants to do. I mean, if he wants to move up and challenge somebody at ’55 or whatever he wants to do, I’m down for whatever he wants.”

Volkanovski has already beaten Holloway twice and will have effectively cleared out the featherweight division if he defeats ‘Blessed’ for a third time at UFC 276.

The reigning UFC featherweight champ and pound-for-pound No. 2 previously teased a move up to 155 following his stoppage victory over Korean Zombie at UFC 273. He told reporters at the post-fight press conference: “I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing I’m levels ahead in this (featherweight) division. Maybe we move up.”

UFC 276, which features Volkanovski vs. Holloway as the co-main event, takes place next month, July 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.