Masvidal: I want to break Conor McGregor’s face before he ‘overdoses on cocaine’

For years now, Jorge Masvidal has been calling for a fight against Conor McGregor, and like many others who want the money that comes with it, very understandably so. UFC boss man Dana White already shut down the said match-up, but that didn’t stop “Gamebred” from continuously shooting his shot.

Three years into his callouts, Masvidal remains eager to fight “The Notorious” sometime in the near future. And as he told Adam Catterall and Nick Peet for the Blockparty podcast, he wants it to happen sooner than later, given McGregor’s reputation for decadence.

“Before this guy, like, overdoses on cocaine and the fight never happens, I get to make all that easy money,” Masvidal said. “I just wanna break Conor’s face.

“Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way. Sell out the most pay-per-views ever before this guy harms himself or somebody else, and I’ll just, like, boom! Get that check real quick, ‘cause I got kids and I need the f—ng money.”

Masvidal – who is facing charges for his alleged assault on Colby Covington in March – says he expects to fight sometime in 2022, “no matter what.” And if he cannot get a fight with the UFC’s biggest cash cow, he has another name in mind.

“If I can’t get Conor, I’m thinking probably Gilbert (Burns). Gilbert’s a good fight for me, I like him as a fighter ‘cause he comes to fight. He comes to either submit a guy or knock a guy the f—k out.

“We’re gonna give the fans a f—ng bloody fight if that goes down. I think everybody will be very happy with that fight, so it’s a fight that I’d love to make.”

Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing streak. He last fought at UFC 272 against Colby Covington and lost via unanimous decision. He did, however, take home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.