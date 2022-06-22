Internet troll harasses UFC fighter, ends up begging for forgiveness

Professional athletes – UFC fighters included – are no strangers to harassment via social media. That easier accessibility has seemingly given trolls the power to say absolutely anything while hiding behind the comfort and security of the barriers of the internet.

One seemingly disgruntled fan made it a point to aggressively get his sentiments across to UFC middleweight Julian Marquez. The 32-year-old fighter lost via first-round knockout to Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Austin over the weekend, and to add insult to injury, he had to face this kind of harassment.

Marquez shared a screenshot of the individual’s messages via Twitter (H/T MMA Mania).

This is part of being a fighter.

This kid lost money betting on me and is super upset pic.twitter.com/shfdtpz4b5 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 19, 2022

Not long after, Marquez’s fans seemed to have rallied behind him, but took things a bit too far by sending out what the fan claimed to be death threats toward him and his family. Marquez seemed to have taken pity for the guy, who ended up begging for forgiveness.

After Saturday’s loss to Rodrigues, Marquez broke an impressive two-fight win streak as he dropped to a record of 9-3.