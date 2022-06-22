Dana White says Nate Diaz ‘probably should go on and fight Jake Paul’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has asked for his release from the company many times now. Seemingly dissatisfied by his current situation and inactivity, the 37-year-old says he has “shit to do” outside of the UFC.

On Tuesday, Diaz once again demanded for his release with a similar message. But this time, he was a bit more specific.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

The Mac Life caught up with Dana White recently and asked about the Diaz situation. At least from his response, the UFC president appeared to be open about the idea of Nate fighting Jake Paul.

“He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That’s a fight that makes sense.”

White then says he doesn’t want to “shit on anybody” but then proceeds to say this about Diaz.

“I like Nate. Let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five or six years. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect, that we care about. You got the Cerrones, and Anthony Pettis before he left. And you got Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us,” White said.

“You want to be fair to everybody, you want to do the right things, whatever. Nate Diaz isn’t gonna fight Kamaru Usman.

“Listen, we’re trying to do the best we can. I’m trying not to shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we’re talking about Kamaru Usman here. We’re talking about Nate Diaz. Nate’s won one fight in five years. We’re trying to figure this thing out with him.”

Not long after, both Diaz and Paul issued their responses.

Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

Send the release



‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Diaz (20-13) won in 2019 against Anthony Pettis in his return from a three-year sabbatical, and is on a two-fight losing streak, with one fight left in his current contract. It’ll be interesting to see if UFC would actually book him a fight or grant him a release.