‘I was messing him up’ - Teixeira won’t retire, ‘fired up’ to keep fighting after Prochazka bout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira may have lost his belt to Jiri Prochazka, but not his will to keep on fighting. In fact, the 42-year-old says it is quite the opposite. After getting submitted in the fifth round of a back-and-forth battle at UFC 275, the Brazilian claims to have emerged even more motivated from the match.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Teixeira says that getting so close to winning the fight made him realize he can keep performing at the highest level for a little longer. Although Glover realizes his age might be an issue in the near future, he still feels very hungry to fight, train and win at the moment.

“That fight got me fired up, because I really f-cking (fought) well. I was messing him up until that moment (when he got the choke). I just need to focus on what I know, the things that are working in my training sessions. My gas is good, my technique is good. Mistakes are part of it.

“I’ll stop when I don’t feel like doing it anymore. I’m hungry to fight again, though. To have a rematch. This is the kind of fight every fighter needs, because it lights a fire under you.”

Before the loss to Prochazka, Teixeira (33-8) was on a six-fight winning streak, with five finishes. During the time, the 42-year-old scored wins over notable names in the division, including Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, among others.