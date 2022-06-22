 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Timeline of how the UFC Crypto bonus system is going

Five crypto bros have lost their shirts in the time it took you to read this sentence.

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, crypto.com, rose Namajunas,
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, crypto.com
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Dana White, Rose Namajunas, Crypto.com

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday (with a link to the new book!)

Chris

