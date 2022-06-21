UFC fighter rankings: Josh Emmett enters title mix at featherweight

The UFC’s return to Texas saw some great action in the cage, and the main event produced a new featherweight contender. Josh Emmett’s slim split decision win over Calvin Kattar cemented him at the top of the 145-pound division, putting him in the top four of the class in the official UFC rankings.

Other than that though, not a lot happened rankings-wise. Adrian Yanez is now in at bantamweight after taking out Tony Kelley and making some bounty money in the process. And that’s about it.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - New light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka rises into a tie for ten with flyweight beltholder Deiveson Figueiredo. Glover Teixeira and Robert Whittaker flip-flop the 14 and 15 spots.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Derek Brunson drops from a tie for four to take over five on his own.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Tony Ferguson now occupies the nine spot after falling out of a tie for eight with Conor McGregor.

Featherweight - Emmett is up three spots to four following his win. Kattar drops one to five. The Korean Zombie is down one to six, and Arnold Allen falls to seven.

Bantamweight - Ricky Simon rises into a tie for 11 with Frankie Edgar. Yanez enters at 15.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.