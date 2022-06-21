Video: Deron Winn gives hilarious breakdown of fight against Phil Hawes at UFC Austin

Deron Winn is in good spirits after suffering a second-round technical knockout loss to Phil Hawes at UFC Austin this past Saturday.

The UFC middleweight was battered with punches and elbows for nearly two rounds until referee Herb Dean saw enough to stop the fight. A bloodied Winn appeared to protest the stoppage but fell to his knees shortly after Dean stepped in.

Despite being on the receiving end of a brutal beating, Winn has since coped with his loss to Hawes in the best way. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) product recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious play-by-play commentary of his overall performance.

You can watch the video below:

“Quick breakdown of the fight for me,” said Winn. “I break my orbital bone. Boom. Right there, twenty seconds in. He elbowed me. See how I’m grabbing my eye? I thought he poked me. It was such a weird feeling. Now the doc came in [to] see me before the next round. Boy, get your ass out the cage. We fighting! I heard some drunk dudes in the stands cheering me on, so I figured I’ll get up. I get up. I’m digging in my ear. I don’t even know what’s going on. We back to fighting. I’m trying to make it dirty. We throwing elbows. I’m throwing elbows. He elbows me for the three millionth time.

“I’m grabbing my head,” continued Winn. “Tired of getting elbowed. I’m like, ‘Stop! Elbowing! Me!’ He shoots on me, I sprawl. I think I’m on to something. Make it dirty. Dirty box! Throw some more elbows! Because we throwing elbows. He elbows me for the four millionth time, I’m looking at Herb like, ‘Boy, what took yo ass so long?’”

Winn also revealed that he would be undergoing surgery for the aforementioned broken orbital he suffered. A broken orbital can take between several months to a year to heal, so the 33-year-old could be out of action for a while.

Winn has now fallen to 2-3 under the UFC banner.