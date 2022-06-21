MVP says he will be a ‘different beast’ in BKFC, promises ‘demoralizing’ win over Mike Perry

Michael Page is excited about his BKFC debut against Mike Perry and promises to be a ‘different beast’ in bare-knuckle fighting.

“As long as I give respect to the sport and I find myself in that sport, I find that groove in that sport, 100 percent I’ll be a different beast in that area,” Page, who also competes in Bellator, told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin in a recent interview.

‘MVP’ respects Perry as a competitor but thinks ‘Platinum’ will be out of his element against one of MMA's most dynamic and elusive strikers. ‘Venom’ knows Perry will have a hard time catching him with anything clean and plans to punish and ‘demoralize’ the former UFC welterweight for every strike he misses on Aug. 20.

“I expect anybody in this sport, anybody in boxing, anybody in bare-knuckle boxing, anybody in mixed martial arts, to have a certain level of toughness,” Page said. “He’s one of those that has a lot of toughness and I give him a lot of credit for that. But I’ve stood across from so many tough fighters before and I demoralized them.

“You can be the hardest hitter in the world, you have to land punches. It’s going to be difficult. He’s going to have somebody that’s consecutively landing cleaner strikes. So for him, it’s going to be very demoralizing, throwing punches, not landing and then having somebody hit him clean every other couple of seconds. As tough as he is, there’s a mental strain I usually put on my opponents until I find the win.”

Page last fought at Bellator 281, where he dropped a controversial split decision to Logan Storley. The 35-year-old will return to London to take on Perry in the BKFC 27 main event on Aug. 20 at the OVO Arena in Wembley.