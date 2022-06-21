‘I have bigger sh-t to do’ — Nate Diaz requests UFC release so he can box Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has requested to be released from the UFC because he’s got ‘bigger sh-t to do’ in the world of boxing.

In his latest plea to the UFC, Diaz, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5, gave the premiere fight promotion an ultimatum: Either give him a fight (against anyone) by July/August or release him so he can fight Jake Paul in boxing.

Diaz didn’t explicitly call out Paul but he did include a video of ‘The Problem Child’s’ KO of Tyron Woodley in the following Tweet to the UFC.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

“Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do,” Diaz, who hasn’t fought in over a year, Tweeted.

Diaz has tried just about everything to get the UFC’s attention, including urinating outside the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, but the organization refuses to play ball.

The UFC is likely “slow-rolling” Diaz until the 37-year-old (wait, Diaz is 37?!) agrees to a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021, dropping a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. Diaz isn’t ranked at either lightweight or welterweight but is still one of the hottest commodities in the UFC and one of the biggest stars in combat sports.