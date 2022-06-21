‘This year we are making it happen’ - Jake Paul agrees to Mike Tyson fight

In his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson expressed interest in fighting Jake Paul. The 55-year-old says “The Problem” Child is “skilled enough” to get his attention, while giving props to what Paul has done for the sport, so far.

“He’s skilled enough, yes,” Tyson said about Paul. “I’m gonna give it to him. He’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys that you guys don’t believe is a good enough fighter, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t.

“He’s beating people that he shouldn’t really be beating. We got to give him that credit.

“And he’s doing so much good for boxing. Listen, this guy got 70 million people following him every time he fights. Champions of the world don’t have that many people following them.

“So what he’s doing for boxing is just sensational. No one should be hating on that, he’s helping everyone get money. Why are people mad at him?”

Not long after, the 25-year-old Paul issued this response via Twitter.

Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/dlGQUf2EP0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2022

Paul (5-0), who is coming off a highlight-reel KO win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, announced his return to the squared ring on August 13th. Other reports claim it will be held at Madison Square Garden, but no opponent has been named yet.