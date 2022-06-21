Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 171

UFC Austin rewind: Emmett edges out Kattar, all the knockouts happen, all the bad judging happens, Tony Kelley gets got - :47

NEWS ROUNDUP

Aljamain Sterling won’t sign TJ Dillashaw contract until he gets pay bump - 25:17

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/6/17/23173281/aljamain-sterling-wont-sign-contract-to-defend-ufc-title-vs-tj-dillashaw-pay-increase-mma-news

Anthony Joshua scheduled for boxing lesson from Professor Usyk on Aug. 20 - 35:47

https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/34101548/sources-oleksandr-usyk-anthony-joshua-heavyweight-title-rematch-set-aug-20

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 45:28

Artur Beterbiev is the truth

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1538361601304166400

Rousimar Palhares is still fighting, still losing

https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1537856857456398337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.