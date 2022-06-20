BKFC experience ‘was killing my love of fighting’ - Thiago Alves in talks with Eagle FC

Former UFC welterweight Thiago Alves has found some success in bare knuckle boxing, but has decided to return to his origins. Although ‘Pitbull’ became a champion while fighting under BKFC’s banner, the Brazilian was not too happy with the treatment he got from the promotion.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Thiago explained some details that led to his frustration with BKFC, to the point that now Alves is in talks with another MMA promotion. Although he does not plan to return to the UFC, Pitbull revealed to in talks with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC.

“The biggest issue was how disorganized BKFC was by not giving me a date or an opponent for me to fight again,” Alves said. “June 24 is the anniversary of my last fight for them. I thought that after becoming a champion, things would be easier, but it didn’t happen like that. So I removed myself from this situation that was killing my love of fighting. I decided to turn the page and go back to my roots in MMA”

“I’ve been talking to Eagle FC,” Thiago said. “We’ll have news for you pretty soon. It’s a respectful company, with high level athletes. I was very well welcomed by them. They are going to do some kickboxing fights with MMA gloves, too.”

During his stint with BKFC, Alves scored a 2-0 record, with wins over Ulysses Diaz and Julian Lane. Back in MMA, Thiago (23-15) left the UFC on a two-fight losing skid, with losses to Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli. The 38-year-old’s last win happened in February 2019, when he scored a split decision win against Max Griffin.