UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card

The last UFC card this month is on June 25th from the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event you’ve got lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot in what should be an interesting fight even if it lacks the name value of your typical UFC headliner. The co-main event is a very compelling welterweight bout between the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmanov and veteran top-15 contender Neil Magny.

A sneaky good matchup on the main card is a middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and BJJ star Rodolfo Vieira. Curtis is 2-for-2 in the UFC and is looking to make it a hat trick of wins on Saturday night.

Here’s the lineup for UFC Vegas 57, which has a PPV-like start time so the East Coast and European crowd are in for a late night:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey