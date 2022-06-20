UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card

The last UFC card this month is on June 25th from the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event you’ve got lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot in what should be an interesting fight even if it lacks the name value of your typical UFC headliner. The co-main event is a very compelling welterweight bout between the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmanov and veteran top-15 contender Neil Magny.
A sneaky good matchup on the main card is a middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and BJJ star Rodolfo Vieira. Curtis is 2-for-2 in the UFC and is looking to make it a hat trick of wins on Saturday night.
Here’s the lineup for UFC Vegas 57, which has a PPV-like start time so the East Coast and European crowd are in for a late night:
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown
Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey
