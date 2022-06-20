Fights on Tap: José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili among 16 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
For the second straight week, we were treated to an electrifying UFC event. UFC Austin solidified itself as one of the best Fight Night events of the year after most of the contests ended in a finish. And the contests that went the distance were entertaining as hell. Now that it is over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 16 fights this week, and a pair of bantamweight contenders agreed to meet this summer.
José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili are expected to share the Octagon at UFC 278, the pay-per-view event scheduled for Aug. 20 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Both men enter the fight on impressive win streaks. The former UFC featherweight champion snapped a three-fight losing streak with wins against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font in recent appearances. He sits at No. 3 in the official rankings. Dvalishvili has been on a tear lately, rattling off seven consecutive wins after going 0-2 at the beginning of his UFC tenure. The Georgian earned his first finish under the UFC banner in his last outing, a second-round technical knockout of Marlon Moraes at UFC 266 this past September.
UFC Long Island — July 16
Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov — welterweight
UFC London — July 23
Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson — lightweight
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa — featherweight
First rep. by Al Zullino
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle — welterweight
First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan — welterweight
First rep. by Tudor Leonte of Sherdog
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Misha Cirkunov — light heavyweight
First rep. by MMA Fight Universe
UFC 278 — August 20
Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker — light heavyweight
First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel da Silva — flyweight
First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes
José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili — bantamweight
First rep. by Ariel Helwani
UFC Paris — September 3
Jéssica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi — lightweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Andre Fili vs. Lando Vannata — featherweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz — women’s flyweight*
* Eubanks vs. Moroz was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 58 to UFC on ESPN+ 69, per Alex Behunin of Cageside Press
Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini — featherweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong — bantamweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti — bantamweight
First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 283 — July 22
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Sidney Outlaw — lightweight
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson — welterweight*
* Lima vs. Jackson was already finalized, but shifted from Bellator London to Bellator 283
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez — lightweight
Adam Piccolotti vs. Tofiq Musayev — lightweight
Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta — middleweight
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King — lightweight
Bellator 284 — August 12
Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi — welterweight
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry — heavyweight
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen — women’s flyweight
Ilias Bulaid vs. Weber Almeida — featherweight
Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates — bantamweight
Said Sowma — Gokhan Saricam — heavyweight
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish — women’s flyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Michele Martignoni vs. Scott Malone — catchweight (132 lbs.)
Cage Warriors 141 — July 22
Jeremy Petley vs. Steve Aimable — featherweight
Ander Sanchez vs. Lone’er Kavanagh — flyweight
Reece McEwan vs. Kingsley Crawford — bantamweight
Agy Sardari vs. Michal Figlak — lightweight
Sam Creasey vs. Dylan Hazan — flyweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 48 — July 20
Melissa Parker vs. Isis Verbeek — women’s strawweights
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 73 — August 20
Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Tomasz Sarara — heavyweight
Loading comments...