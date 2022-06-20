Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 57: ‘TSARUKYAN VS. GAMROT’, set for Saturday, June 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a heavyweight fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. Co-main event action will involve a highly anticipated matchup in the welterweight division between Neil Magny and undefeated Kazakhstan sensation, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The main card airs live exclusively on ESPN+ at 6PM/3PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 4PM/1PM ETPT.