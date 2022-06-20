UFC’s Michael Bisping told robots to ‘f-ck off’ after being asked to wear a mask in Singapore

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping almost got into a fight with a robot in Singapore.

The former UFC middleweight champion turned podcast host and commentator said he was “accosted” by robots during his recent trip to Singapore for the UFC 275 pay-per-view.

Bisping told the robots to “f-ck off” after being asked to wear a mask while he was eating breakfast at a hotel. The robots hilariously accosted him because he wasn’t wearing a mask indoors, which is mandatory in Singapore.

“There’s a lot of robots around, believe or not. I got accosted by a couple of robots for not wearing a mask. I told it to go f**k itself,” Bisping told UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith during a recent episode of Believe You Me (h/t Sportskeeda).

“They’re like these f**king big robots… They just roll up to you,” Bisping continued. “At breakfast in the hotel, because you’re supposed to have mask on indoors, but you can take it off when you’re eating. And then I just got up to grab something and I got accosted by a robot. Big smiley face and told me to put my mask on. F**k off, I’m having a coffee. Leave me alone… And they come around and take the trays away at breakfast as well. It is a little creepy.”

Only Michael Bisping could potentially find himself in trouble in a foreign country for telling a couple of robots to “f-ck off” at breakfast.

