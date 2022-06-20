Former UFC two-division champ Henry Cejudo snubs Petr Yan in Twitter callout

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan thought it would be a good idea to call out Henry Cejudo on Twitter, but that plan might have backfired.

Cejudo snubbed Yan after the latter called for ‘Triple C’ to back up his trash talk now ‘The Messenger’ is back in USADA’s drug-testing pool and officially coming out of retirement,

Cejudo, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, said he isn’t interested in fighting Yan since ‘No Mercy’ is no longer the bantamweight champ and has lost back-to-back fights to Aljamain Sterling.

Check out their Twitter exchange below, where Yan accused Cejudo of ducking him.

Hey @HenryCejudo you talked a lot when you were “retired”. Now it’s time to back it up! pic.twitter.com/Hv1PEgJHFr — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2022

Only if you had the gold I would have loved to have buried You should go back to Dagestan and learned more wrestling because you got outwrestled by Division III all American. That wouldn’t be smart of you taking an Olympic champ after that lose. I’m after Gold hoe #Bendthekne https://t.co/lsANtEjBAW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

The truth is you retired the day I became number 1 contender and unretired on the same day I ceased to be the champion. Now you ducking me again only proving those facts https://t.co/TuSEH7m1An — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2022

And you lost to ALJOLAME twice. Do you think the Olympic champ 2 division UFC is going to play with sorry ass contenders. Your fat ass bold manger is going to get your hurt. I’ll give 20% off if you subscribe to my technique of the week. You know I’m getting the title shoot next https://t.co/YgY1QAfrb3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

This matchup actually makes sense with the rest of the bantamweight division fully booked. However, the UFC could decide to fast-track Cejudo to a title shot and book him against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

Cejudo will be eligible to compete again in October after he completes a mandatory six-month drug testing program. He was formerly considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and is one of seven UFC fighters to win belts in two weight classes.