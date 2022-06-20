UFC Austin Reactions & UFC Vegas 57 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett REACTIONS — 1:22

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, eight thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and four hard-fought decisions; three split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN to Josh Emmett vs Calvin Kattar. POTN to every finisher: Holland, Buckley, Rodrigues, Yanez, Wells, Ramos, Stamann, Hawes & Dolidze.

Here’s a look at the UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs Emmett’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 18

At 9:22 — 13. Josh Emmett (18-2) DEF. Calvin Kattar (23-6) — via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

At 11:10 — 12. Kevin Holland (23-7) DEF. Tim Means (32-13) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 1:28 of round two

At 19:43 — 11. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) DEF. Albert Duraev (15-4) — via TKO (Doctor’s stoppage: eye swollen shut) at 0:10 of round three

At 23:19 — 10. Damir Ismagulov (24-1) DEF. Guram Kutateladze (12-3) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 24:28 — 9. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) DEF. Julian Marquez (9-3) — via KO, punches at 3:18 of round one

At 28:24 — 8. Adrian Yanez (16-3) DEF. Tony Kelley (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of round one

PRELIMS

At 32:04 — 7. Natália Silva (13-5) DEF. Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 36:23 — 6. Jeremiah Wells (11-2) DEF. Court McGee (21-11) — via KO, left hook at 1:34 of round one

At 41:05 — 5. Ricardo Ramos (16-4) DEF. Danny Chavez (11-5) — via KO, spinning back elbow & punches at 1:12 of round one

At 42:43 — 4. Maria Oliveira (13-5) DEF. Gloria de Paula (6-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 44:14 — 3. Cody Stamann (20-5) DEF. Eddie Wineland (24-16 — TKO (strikes, knees & elbows) at :59 of round one

At 46:10 — 2. Phil Hawes (12-3) DEF. Deron Winn (7-3) — via TKO (strikes, elbows) at 4:25 of round two

At 48:51 — 1. Roman Dolidze (10-1) DEF. Kyle Daukaus (11-3) — via KO, Knee in Clinch & Punches at 1:13 of round one

UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot PICKS — 53:10

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 57 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from the APEX Center, in Vegas, this Saturday, June 25th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 25 — 6/3PM ETPT (9 Cares)

12. 155lbs: Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (20-1) — At 1:04:42, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. 170lbs: Neil Magny (26-8) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) — At 1:02:09, 3 Cares

10. 265lbs: Josh Parisian (14-5) vs. Alan Baudot (8-3)

9. 155lbs: Thiago Moisés (9-2) vs. Christos Giagos (19-9)

8. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Nate Maness (14-1) — At 59:24, 3 Cares

7. 185lbs: Chris Curtis (28-8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (8-1)

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

6. 205lbs: Tafon Nchukwi (6-2) vs. Carlos Ulberg (4-1)

5. 145lbs: TJ Brown (16-8) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (36-10)

4. 135lbs: Raulian Paiva (21-4) vs. Sergey Morozov (17-5)

3. 125lbs: Cody Durden (12-4) vs. JP Buys (9-4)

2. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (9-2) vs. Brian Kelleher (24-13)

1. 115lbs: Jinh Yu Frey (11-6) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4)

