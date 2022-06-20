Dana White says Masvidal and Covington’s legal issues won’t affect their UFC careers

Jorge Masvidal is currently facing felony charges and has been issued a “stay away” order by a judge for allegedly attacking Colby Covington last March.

If you’re worried that this court case could put either fighter on ice until it reaches its conclusion, Dana White said that won’t be the case. According to the UFC President, those legal issues isn’t likely to interfere with their careers, and they will still be able to compete with the promotion.

“I literally have no idea what’s going on with that (case), but we’ve had guys have legal situations and still fight,” White said at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference. “I don’t think that’ll stop him from fighting.”

White also previously stated that with the amount of personal attacks he spewed, Covington should’ve been “ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you.”

The UFC previously distanced themselves or avoided booking fighters with pending lawsuits or criminal cases in the past, but that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

Last month, Masvidal “guaranteed” a 2022 UFC return and called for a bout against McGregor, who he accused of using PEDs.