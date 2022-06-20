UFC Austin’s Tony Kelley slams ‘haters’ after TKO loss to Adrian Yanez

Prior to UFC Austin on Saturday, bantamweight fighter Tony Kelley drew a lot of negative attention for himself. It all began at UFC Vegas 54 in May, when he was heard making bigoted remarks towards Brazilians while cornering fellow fighter and girlfriend Andrea Lee.

Kelley later issued an explanation/non-apology for his statements, saying he dislikes “everyone equally.”

“If you don’t like what I said, I don’t know what to tell you on that, sorry. Sorry if you got your feelings hurt,” a part of his statement reads.

Such actions gave opponent Adrian Yanez added motivation entering the fight, and he did get the job done via first-round TKO.

A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE @yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

As for Kelley, he remains determined to shut his “haters” up despite the loss. The 35-year-old Team Alpha Male fighter released this short post-fight statement via Instagram.

“At the end of the day....it’s still F*** youuuu haterrsss Who’s next ?! @ufc #PRIMETIME,” he wrote.

“Lot of context for what happened last night.. but shit it is what it is, you simple mfers couldn’t begin to understand...I’ll be back with a smooth cut next time.”

The loss to Yanez ended Kelley’s two-fight win streak as he dropped to a record of 8-3. He also had to give up 20% of his purse for missing weight.